Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) went down by -7.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.60. The company’s stock price has collected -10.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE :HBM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBM is at 1.83.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.77, which is $3.02 above the current price. HBM currently public float of 183.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBM was 1.33M shares.

HBM’s Market Performance

HBM stocks went down by -10.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.17% and a quarterly performance of -13.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.21% for Hudbay Minerals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.23% for HBM stocks with a simple moving average of -1.81% for the last 200 days.

HBM Trading at -12.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares sank -14.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBM fell by -10.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.65. In addition, Hudbay Minerals Inc. saw -4.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.20 for the present operating margin

+18.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stands at -16.18. Equity return is now at value -15.50, with -5.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.