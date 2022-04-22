Here’s Our Rant About Sonoco Products Company (SON)

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) went up by 1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.83. The company’s stock price has collected 5.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE :SON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SON is at 0.75.

SON currently public float of 96.19M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SON was 631.33K shares.

SON’s Market Performance

SON stocks went up by 5.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.28% and a quarterly performance of 15.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.82% for Sonoco Products Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.32% for SON stocks with a simple moving average of 10.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SON

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SON reach a price target of $63, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for SON stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

SON Trading at 12.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +10.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SON rose by +5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.16. In addition, Sonoco Products Company saw 15.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SON starting from Cummings Harold G III, who purchase 2,200 shares at the price of $56.45 back on Feb 15. After this action, Cummings Harold G III now owns 5,761 shares of Sonoco Products Company, valued at $124,187 using the latest closing price.

Tomaszewski Jeffrey S, the VP – Global RPC, D&P, Paper of Sonoco Products Company, sale 1,700 shares at $59.36 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Tomaszewski Jeffrey S is holding 5,313 shares at $100,913 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SON

Equity return is now at value -4.60, with -1.70 for asset returns.