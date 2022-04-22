Here’s How Your Trade T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Aggressively Right Now

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) went down by -2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $224.55. The company’s stock price has collected -2.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/22 that Massachusetts Investigates Potential Target-Date Funds Tax Issue

Is It Worth Investing in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ :TROW) Right Now?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TROW is at 1.30.

TROW currently public float of 223.43M and currently shorts hold a 5.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TROW was 1.84M shares.

TROW’s Market Performance

TROW stocks went down by -2.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.60% and a quarterly performance of -15.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.55% for TROW stocks with a simple moving average of -25.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $156 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TROW reach a price target of $159, previously predicting the price at $166.50. The rating they have provided for TROW stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to TROW, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

TROW Trading at -3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.43. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw -29.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from Hiebler Jessica M, who sale 1,260 shares at the price of $143.65 back on Feb 28. After this action, Hiebler Jessica M now owns 12,369 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $180,999 using the latest closing price.

Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi, the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 8,216 shares at $142.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi is holding 136,410 shares at $1,174,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.90 for the present operating margin

+84.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stands at +39.14. Equity return is now at value 36.20, with 26.10 for asset returns.