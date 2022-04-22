Here’s How Your Trade LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) Aggressively Right Now

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) went down by -9.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.58. The company’s stock price has collected -8.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/22/22 that World Water Day raises alarm for groundwater and ‘forever chemicals’ — how to invest

Is It Worth Investing in LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ :LIQT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LIQT is at 0.61.

LIQT currently public float of 18.34M and currently shorts hold a 6.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIQT was 204.38K shares.

LIQT’s Market Performance

LIQT stocks went down by -8.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -60.38% and a quarterly performance of -66.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.41% for LiqTech International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.23% for LIQT stocks with a simple moving average of -67.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIQT

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIQT reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for LIQT stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 16th, 2020.

LIQT Trading at -60.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -42.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIQT fell by -15.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2106. In addition, LiqTech International Inc. saw -67.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIQT starting from LYTTON LAURENCE W, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $5.44 back on Jan 25. After this action, LYTTON LAURENCE W now owns 1,551,957 shares of LiqTech International Inc., valued at $544 using the latest closing price.

LYTTON LAURENCE W, the 10% Owner of LiqTech International Inc., purchase 16,089 shares at $5.24 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that LYTTON LAURENCE W is holding 1,551,857 shares at $84,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIQT

Equity return is now at value -64.80, with -24.50 for asset returns.