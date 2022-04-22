Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) went up by 5.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.12. The company’s stock price has collected -5.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :ENSC) Right Now?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENSC is at -0.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. Today, the average trading volume of ENSC was 766.48K shares.

ENSC’s Market Performance

ENSC stocks went down by -5.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.09% and a quarterly performance of -60.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.23% for Ensysce Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.60% for ENSC stocks with a simple moving average of -63.92% for the last 200 days.

ENSC Trading at -7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.60%, as shares sank -6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSC fell by -5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1490. In addition, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. saw -76.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-562.71 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stands at -825.38. Equity return is now at value 107.10, with 22.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.