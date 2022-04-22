Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) went up by 1.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.63. The company’s stock price has collected 4.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE :CPA) Right Now?

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 75.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPA is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Copa Holdings S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $105.07, which is $24.25 above the current price. CPA currently public float of 30.99M and currently shorts hold a 7.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPA was 487.15K shares.

CPA’s Market Performance

CPA stocks went up by 4.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.58% and a quarterly performance of -2.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.49% for Copa Holdings S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.95% for CPA stocks with a simple moving average of 3.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPA stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CPA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPA in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $104 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPA reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for CPA stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on November 29th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CPA, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

CPA Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +6.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPA rose by +4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.54. In addition, Copa Holdings S.A. saw -1.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.70 for the present operating margin

+24.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copa Holdings S.A. stands at +2.90. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.