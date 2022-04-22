Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) went down by -11.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $145.00. The company’s stock price has collected -15.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ :CDLX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDLX is at 2.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Cardlytics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.00, which is $33.05 above the current price. CDLX currently public float of 32.91M and currently shorts hold a 12.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDLX was 363.74K shares.

CDLX’s Market Performance

CDLX stocks went down by -15.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.64% and a quarterly performance of -33.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.29% for Cardlytics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.46% for CDLX stocks with a simple moving average of -46.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDLX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CDLX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CDLX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $72 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDLX reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for CDLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 18th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to CDLX, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

CDLX Trading at -26.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.91%, as shares sank -31.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDLX fell by -15.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.89. In addition, Cardlytics Inc. saw -38.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDLX starting from Grimes Scott D., who sale 4,098 shares at the price of $50.09 back on Apr 19. After this action, Grimes Scott D. now owns 243,606 shares of Cardlytics Inc., valued at $205,269 using the latest closing price.

SOMERS KIRK, the Chief Legal & Privacy Officer of Cardlytics Inc., sale 177 shares at $46.77 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that SOMERS KIRK is holding 53,758 shares at $8,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.26 for the present operating margin

+35.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardlytics Inc. stands at -48.13. Equity return is now at value -18.10, with -10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.