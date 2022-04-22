Can First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Remain Competitive?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) went down by -3.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.12. The company’s stock price has collected -6.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/02/22 that SoFi Technologies, AMC, Salesforce, Snowflake: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ :FSLR) Right Now?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FSLR is at 1.37.

FSLR currently public float of 93.58M and currently shorts hold a 4.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSLR was 1.79M shares.

FSLR’s Market Performance

FSLR stocks went down by -6.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.88% and a quarterly performance of -8.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for First Solar Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.21% for FSLR stocks with a simple moving average of -17.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65.50 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSLR reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for FSLR stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to FSLR, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

FSLR Trading at -1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -4.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR fell by -6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.03. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw -14.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from KENNEDY R CRAIG, who sale 600 shares at the price of $77.85 back on Apr 18. After this action, KENNEDY R CRAIG now owns 21,597 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $46,710 using the latest closing price.

Verma Kuntal Kumar, the Chief Mfg. Engineering Officer of First Solar Inc., sale 2,490 shares at $78.26 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07, which means that Verma Kuntal Kumar is holding 0 shares at $194,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 6.50 for asset returns.