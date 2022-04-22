Buy or Sell Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $164.28. The company’s stock price has collected 4.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/24/22 that Olive Garden Parent Cuts Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE :DRI) Right Now?

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRI is at 1.40.

DRI currently public float of 121.19M and currently shorts hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRI was 1.38M shares.

DRI’s Market Performance

DRI stocks went up by 4.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.57% and a quarterly performance of 1.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.88% for Darden Restaurants Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.41% for DRI stocks with a simple moving average of -3.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $162 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRI reach a price target of $165. The rating they have provided for DRI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2021.

DRI Trading at 2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.30. In addition, Darden Restaurants Inc. saw -8.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from CHUGG JULIANA L, who purchase 1,925 shares at the price of $129.01 back on Mar 28. After this action, CHUGG JULIANA L now owns 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc., valued at $248,354 using the latest closing price.

LEE EUGENE I JR, the Chairman and CEO of Darden Restaurants Inc., sale 76,725 shares at $152.38 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that LEE EUGENE I JR is holding 222,480 shares at $11,691,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Equity return is now at value 40.00, with 9.90 for asset returns.