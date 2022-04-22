Buy or Sell Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) went down by -8.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $737.45. The company’s stock price has collected -7.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/22/20 that Invisalign maker Align is all smiles as stock jumps 25% with help from TikTok star

Is It Worth Investing in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :ALGN) Right Now?

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALGN is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Align Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $616.92, which is $238.46 above the current price. ALGN currently public float of 73.77M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALGN was 841.16K shares.

ALGN’s Market Performance

ALGN stocks went down by -7.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.06% and a quarterly performance of -21.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.98% for Align Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.31% for ALGN stocks with a simple moving average of -35.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ALGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALGN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $620 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALGN reach a price target of $575. The rating they have provided for ALGN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 31st, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ALGN, setting the target price at $732 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

ALGN Trading at -15.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares sank -12.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGN fell by -7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $425.04. In addition, Align Technology Inc. saw -41.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGN starting from Thaler Warren S, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $703.06 back on Nov 10. After this action, Thaler Warren S now owns 46,378 shares of Align Technology Inc., valued at $3,515,294 using the latest closing price.

Morici John, the Chief Financial Officer of Align Technology Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $699.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Morici John is holding 827 shares at $2,097,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.70 for the present operating margin

+74.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Align Technology Inc. stands at +19.53. Equity return is now at value 22.20, with 14.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.