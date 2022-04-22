BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.09. The company’s stock price has collected 2.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/26/22 that BJ’s Wholesale Is Buying Up Distribution Centers

Is It Worth Investing in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BJ) Right Now?

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BJ is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.84, which is $1.46 above the current price. BJ currently public float of 133.79M and currently shorts hold a 4.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BJ was 1.68M shares.

BJ’s Market Performance

BJ stocks went up by 2.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.51% and a quarterly performance of 17.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.75% for BJ stocks with a simple moving average of 16.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BJ stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for BJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BJ in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $74 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BJ reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $78. The rating they have provided for BJ stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 14th, 2022.

BJ Trading at 8.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJ rose by +2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.74. In addition, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. saw 4.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BJ starting from Eddy Robert W., who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $66.85 back on Apr 18. After this action, Eddy Robert W. now owns 227,754 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., valued at $3,008,383 using the latest closing price.

Parent Kenneth M., the Director of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., sale 35,004 shares at $67.42 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Parent Kenneth M. is holding 14,143 shares at $2,359,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.81 for the present operating margin

+18.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stands at +2.56. Equity return is now at value 80.60, with 7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.