Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) went down by -40.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s stock price has collected 8.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE :BBLN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Babylon Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.30, which is $6.1 above the current price. BBLN currently public float of 186.17M and currently shorts hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBLN was 142.68K shares.

BBLN’s Market Performance

BBLN stocks went up by 8.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.48% and a quarterly performance of -39.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.53% for Babylon Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -40.72% for BBLN stocks with a simple moving average of -70.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBLN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for BBLN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BBLN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $9 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBLN reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for BBLN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 07th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to BBLN, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

BBLN Trading at -49.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares sank -44.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBLN fell by -32.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.62. In addition, Babylon Holdings Limited saw -36.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BBLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-78.59 for the present operating margin

-7.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Babylon Holdings Limited stands at -114.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.