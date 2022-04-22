Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) went up by 14.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.65. The company’s stock price has collected -3.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ :DRTS) Right Now?

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 62.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.50, which is $9.33 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of DRTS was 735.03K shares.

DRTS’s Market Performance

DRTS stocks went down by -3.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.45% and a quarterly performance of 2.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.09% for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.61% for DRTS stocks with a simple moving average of 0.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRTS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for DRTS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DRTS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $20 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRTS reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for DRTS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 08th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to DRTS, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on April 04th of the current year.

DRTS Trading at -7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.05%, as shares sank -13.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRTS fell by -3.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.69. In addition, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. saw 3.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRTS

Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 380.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.18.