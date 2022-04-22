A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) went up by 11.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.05.

Is It Worth Investing in A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE :ATEN) Right Now?

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATEN is at 1.04.

ATEN currently public float of 63.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATEN was 828.74K shares.

ATEN’s Market Performance

ATEN stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.17% and a quarterly performance of -8.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.06% for A10 Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.33% for ATEN stocks with a simple moving average of 4.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ATEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATEN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $16 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATEN reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for ATEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2020.

BWS Financial gave a rating of “Buy” to ATEN, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

ATEN Trading at 8.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEN rose by +14.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.63. In addition, A10 Networks Inc. saw -20.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEN starting from COCHRAN ROBERT D, who sale 2,293 shares at the price of $14.17 back on Apr 04. After this action, COCHRAN ROBERT D now owns 353,860 shares of A10 Networks Inc., valued at $32,492 using the latest closing price.

Becker Brian, the Chief Financial Officer of A10 Networks Inc., sale 401 shares at $12.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Becker Brian is holding 72,903 shares at $5,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEN

Equity return is now at value 57.40, with 28.00 for asset returns.