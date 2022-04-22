A Lesson to Learn: Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) went down by -1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.10. The company’s stock price has collected -0.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/22 that Novavax, Lucid, Zoom Video, AMC, Target: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ :URBN) Right Now?

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for URBN is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Urban Outfitters Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $34.79, which is $8.8 above the current price. URBN currently public float of 58.11M and currently shorts hold a 16.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of URBN was 1.96M shares.

URBN’s Market Performance

URBN stocks went down by -0.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.25% and a quarterly performance of -1.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.63% for Urban Outfitters Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.90% for URBN stocks with a simple moving average of -16.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URBN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for URBN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for URBN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $29 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URBN reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for URBN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to URBN, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

URBN Trading at -1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.56. In addition, Urban Outfitters Inc. saw -11.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Hayne Azeez, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $26.61 back on Mar 21. After this action, Hayne Azeez now owns 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc., valued at $133,025 using the latest closing price.

Hayne Azeez, the CAO & General Counsel of Urban Outfitters Inc., sale 1,100 shares at $38.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Hayne Azeez is holding 8,827 shares at $41,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.98 for the present operating margin

+32.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters Inc. stands at +6.83. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.