A Lesson to Learn: DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (DTRT)

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.03. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :DTRT) Right Now?

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DTRT currently public float of 23.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DTRT was 34.56K shares.

DTRT’s Market Performance

DTRT stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.50% and a quarterly performance of 1.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.54% for DTRT Health Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.19% for DTRT stocks with a simple moving average of 0.51% for the last 200 days.

DTRT Trading at 0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.10%, as shares sank -0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTRT rose by +0.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.02. In addition, DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. saw 0.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DTRT

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.