Yext Inc. (YEXT) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) went down by -5.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.17. The company’s stock price has collected -2.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/09/22 that Yext Is Downgraded. It Had ‘Zero Results’ in Its Search for Growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Yext Inc. (NYSE :YEXT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YEXT is at 1.47.

YEXT currently public float of 117.99M and currently shorts hold a 6.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YEXT was 2.33M shares.

YEXT’s Market Performance

YEXT stocks went down by -2.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.65% and a quarterly performance of -28.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.47% for Yext Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.16% for YEXT stocks with a simple moving average of -41.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YEXT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for YEXT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for YEXT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $6 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to YEXT, setting the target price at $5.25 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

YEXT Trading at -13.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -19.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YEXT fell by -2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.63. In addition, Yext Inc. saw -39.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YEXT starting from Shin Ho, who sale 6,090 shares at the price of $6.58 back on Mar 21. After this action, Shin Ho now owns 57,662 shares of Yext Inc., valued at $40,067 using the latest closing price.

Rudnitsky David, the President & CRO of Yext Inc., sale 11,638 shares at $6.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Rudnitsky David is holding 161,239 shares at $76,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YEXT

Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -15.90 for asset returns.