Why Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) went up by 3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.68. The company’s stock price has collected -9.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ :CGRN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CGRN is at 2.19.

CGRN currently public float of 14.84M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CGRN was 66.21K shares.

CGRN’s Market Performance

CGRN stocks went down by -9.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.44% and a quarterly performance of 4.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.12% for Capstone Green Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.10% for CGRN stocks with a simple moving average of -21.29% for the last 200 days.

CGRN Trading at -10.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares sank -13.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGRN fell by -8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.85. In addition, Capstone Green Energy Corporation saw 0.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGRN starting from Jamison Darren, who purchase 5,475 shares at the price of $4.69 back on Nov 19. After this action, Jamison Darren now owns 167,181 shares of Capstone Green Energy Corporation, valued at $25,678 using the latest closing price.

Jamison Darren, the President & CEO of Capstone Green Energy Corporation, purchase 7,500 shares at $4.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Jamison Darren is holding 161,706 shares at $31,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.63 for the present operating margin

+10.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capstone Green Energy Corporation stands at -27.19. The total capital return value is set at -23.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.47. Equity return is now at value -112.30, with -16.70 for asset returns.

Based on Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN), the company’s capital structure generated 441.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.54. Total debt to assets is 54.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 437.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.