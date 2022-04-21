We Analyzed the Future Direction of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX), Here is What We Found

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) went up by 4.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.90. The company’s stock price has collected -0.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE :MX) Right Now?

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MX is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.50, which is $13.26 above the current price. MX currently public float of 43.77M and currently shorts hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MX was 482.57K shares.

MX’s Market Performance

MX stocks went down by -0.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.15% and a quarterly performance of -18.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.67% for MX stocks with a simple moving average of -14.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MX

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MX reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for MX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to MX, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

MX Trading at -7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -7.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MX rose by +2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.10. In addition, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation saw -27.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MX starting from Kim Young-Joon, who purchase 5,460 shares at the price of $17.37 back on Feb 24. After this action, Kim Young-Joon now owns 341,067 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $94,840 using the latest closing price.

Kim Theodore S, the See Remarks of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $18.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Kim Theodore S is holding 150,799 shares at $55,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.67 for the present operating margin

+32.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation stands at +11.94. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 10.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.79.