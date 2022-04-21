We Analyzed the Future Direction of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), Here is What We Found

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) went up by 2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.92. The company’s stock price has collected 3.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/12/20 that Iron Mountain Discloses Potential Sanctions Violations

Is It Worth Investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE :IRM) Right Now?

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRM is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Iron Mountain Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.43, which is -$7.29 below the current price. IRM currently public float of 287.11M and currently shorts hold a 7.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRM was 2.13M shares.

IRM’s Market Performance

IRM stocks went up by 3.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.09% and a quarterly performance of 33.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.12% for Iron Mountain Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.04% for IRM stocks with a simple moving average of 22.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $52 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRM reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for IRM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2019.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Underperform” to IRM, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

IRM Trading at 14.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +13.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM rose by +3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.29. In addition, Iron Mountain Incorporated saw 10.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from Tomovcsik John, who sale 6,218 shares at the price of $56.11 back on Apr 14. After this action, Tomovcsik John now owns 56,000 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated, valued at $348,892 using the latest closing price.

Evens Deirdre, the EVP & GM, Asset Lifestyle Mgmt of Iron Mountain Incorporated, sale 29,037 shares at $55.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Evens Deirdre is holding 67,687 shares at $1,597,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.07 for the present operating margin

+42.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iron Mountain Incorporated stands at +10.02. Equity return is now at value 45.70, with 3.20 for asset returns.