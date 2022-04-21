We Analyzed the Future Direction of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP), Here is What We Found

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) went up by 3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.11. The company’s stock price has collected 4.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE :BAP) Right Now?

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAP is at 0.83.

BAP currently public float of 67.16M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAP was 530.17K shares.

BAP’s Market Performance

BAP stocks went up by 4.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.22% and a quarterly performance of 6.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.37% for Credicorp Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.65% for BAP stocks with a simple moving average of 17.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $130 based on the research report published on August 27th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAP reach a price target of $119. The rating they have provided for BAP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to BAP, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

BAP Trading at -4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -13.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAP rose by +4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.31. In addition, Credicorp Ltd. saw 24.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BAP

Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 1.50 for asset returns.