Wall Street Pummels Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) After Recent Earnings Report

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) went down by -1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.20. The company’s stock price has collected 1.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/31/21 that Forget AMC. Buy Cinemark.

Is It Worth Investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CNK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNK is at 2.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Cinemark Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.08, which is $6.37 above the current price. CNK currently public float of 108.10M and currently shorts hold a 19.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNK was 2.81M shares.

CNK’s Market Performance

CNK stocks went up by 1.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.66% and a quarterly performance of 3.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Cinemark Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.32% for CNK stocks with a simple moving average of -2.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNK stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CNK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNK in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $25 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNK reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for CNK stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to CNK, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

CNK Trading at 0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +1.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNK rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.94. In addition, Cinemark Holdings Inc. saw 5.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNK starting from Cavalier Michael, who sale 8,929 shares at the price of $16.30 back on Dec 20. After this action, Cavalier Michael now owns 273,329 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc., valued at $145,543 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.87 for the present operating margin

-4.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stands at -27.59. Equity return is now at value -109.10, with -8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.