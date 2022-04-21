The Chart for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) went up by 2.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.64. The company’s stock price has collected 6.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/18/21 that Ingersoll Rand Has Made Takeover Bids for SPX Flow

Is It Worth Investing in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE :IR) Right Now?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IR is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Ingersoll Rand Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.80, which is $11.0 above the current price. IR currently public float of 406.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IR was 2.70M shares.

IR’s Market Performance

IR stocks went up by 6.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.01% and a quarterly performance of -15.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.33% for Ingersoll Rand Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.53% for IR stocks with a simple moving average of -7.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IR reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for IR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to IR, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

IR Trading at -1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR rose by +6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.54. In addition, Ingersoll Rand Inc. saw -20.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Abbaszadeh Sia, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $45.69 back on Mar 07. After this action, Abbaszadeh Sia now owns 24,183 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc., valued at $2,284,340 using the latest closing price.

Kendall-Jones Nicholas J, the See Remarks of Ingersoll Rand Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $50.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Kendall-Jones Nicholas J is holding 6,729 shares at $305,287 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.18 for the present operating margin

+32.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stands at +10.11. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.