Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBXW)

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW) went up by 2.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s stock price has collected 14.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :RDBXW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Redbox Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.33. RDBXW currently public float of 28.71M. Today, the average trading volume of RDBXW was 326.33K shares.

RDBXW’s Market Performance

RDBXW stocks went up by 14.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.40% and a quarterly performance of -65.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.89% for Redbox Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.85% for RDBXW stocks with a simple moving average of -71.84% for the last 200 days.

RDBXW Trading at -1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDBXW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.99%, as shares sank -13.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDBXW rose by +5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2337. In addition, Redbox Entertainment Inc. saw -76.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RDBXW

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.76.