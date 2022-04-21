OceanPal Inc. (OP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) went up by 2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.09. The company’s stock price has collected 0.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ :OP) Right Now?

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 219.90 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of OP was 5.85M shares.

OP’s Market Performance

OP stocks went up by 0.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.93% and a quarterly performance of -55.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.09% for OceanPal Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.48% for OP stocks with a simple moving average of -50.20% for the last 200 days.

OP Trading at 4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.89%, as shares sank -15.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OP rose by +0.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6773. In addition, OceanPal Inc. saw -67.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.04 for the present operating margin

+69.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for OceanPal Inc. stands at +10.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.