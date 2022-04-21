Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.00. The company’s stock price has collected 21.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :VTYX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.50, which is $21.13 above the current price. VTYX currently public float of 48.23M and currently shorts hold a 5.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VTYX was 132.21K shares.

VTYX’s Market Performance

VTYX stocks went up by 21.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 57.96% and a quarterly performance of 6.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.77% for Ventyx Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.58% for VTYX stocks with a simple moving average of 4.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTYX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for VTYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VTYX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $30 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTYX reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for VTYX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 01st, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to VTYX, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

VTYX Trading at 32.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.70%, as shares surge +46.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTYX rose by +21.01%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.51. In addition, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. saw -19.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTYX starting from Cormorant Asset Management, LP, who purchase 625,000 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Oct 25. After this action, Cormorant Asset Management, LP now owns 1,410,303 shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc., valued at $10,000,000 using the latest closing price.

venBio Global Strategic Fund I, the 10% Owner of Ventyx Biosciences Inc., purchase 312,500 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that venBio Global Strategic Fund I is holding 3,997,269 shares at $5,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTYX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.41.