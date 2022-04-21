Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) went up by 2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $259.05. The company’s stock price has collected 2.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE :AVB) Right Now?

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVB is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for AvalonBay Communities Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $266.86, which is $13.88 above the current price. AVB currently public float of 139.35M and currently shorts hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVB was 713.29K shares.

AVB’s Market Performance

AVB stocks went up by 2.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.54% and a quarterly performance of 3.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.98% for AvalonBay Communities Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.01% for AVB stocks with a simple moving average of 7.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AVB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AVB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $263 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVB reach a price target of $285. The rating they have provided for AVB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to AVB, setting the target price at $285 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

AVB Trading at 3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVB rose by +2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $249.03. In addition, AvalonBay Communities Inc. saw 0.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVB starting from SCHULMAN EDWARD M, who sale 245 shares at the price of $240.94 back on Nov 23. After this action, SCHULMAN EDWARD M now owns 17,932 shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc., valued at $59,134 using the latest closing price.

McLaughlin William M, the Executive Vice President of AvalonBay Communities Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $243.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that McLaughlin William M is holding 45,990 shares at $1,218,966 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.58 for the present operating margin

+30.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvalonBay Communities Inc. stands at +42.94. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 5.20 for asset returns.