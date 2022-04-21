Is FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) a Keeper?

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) went up by 0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.44. The company’s stock price has collected 1.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE :FSK) Right Now?

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.67 x from its present earnings ratio.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of FSK was 1.40M shares.

FSK’s Market Performance

FSK stocks went up by 1.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.42% and a quarterly performance of 3.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.18% for FS KKR Capital Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.08% for FSK stocks with a simple moving average of 4.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FSK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FSK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $21.50 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSK reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for FSK stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on June 18th, 2021.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to FSK, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

FSK Trading at 2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares surge +3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSK rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.80. In addition, FS KKR Capital Corp. saw 9.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSK starting from Hopkins Jerel A, who purchase 450 shares at the price of $21.82 back on Mar 16. After this action, Hopkins Jerel A now owns 4,901 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp., valued at $9,817 using the latest closing price.

Gerson Brian, the Co-President of FS KKR Capital Corp., purchase 4,642 shares at $22.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Gerson Brian is holding 9,642 shares at $104,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+137.86 for the present operating margin

+81.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for FS KKR Capital Corp. stands at +121.01.