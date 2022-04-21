Is Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) a Keeper?

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) went up by 0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.07. The company’s stock price has collected 6.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/18/22 that Apollo Is Interested in Financing a Twitter Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE :APO) Right Now?

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APO is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.38, which is $22.05 above the current price. APO currently public float of 180.37M and currently shorts hold a 7.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APO was 3.69M shares.

APO’s Market Performance

APO stocks went up by 6.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.34% and a quarterly performance of -11.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for Apollo Global Management Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.36% for APO stocks with a simple moving average of -9.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for APO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APO in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $64 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APO reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for APO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to APO, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

APO Trading at -5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO rose by +6.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.32. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc. saw -18.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Krongard A B, who purchase 1,375 shares at the price of $67.23 back on Feb 16. After this action, Krongard A B now owns 183,581 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc., valued at $92,445 using the latest closing price.

HARRIS JOSHUA, the Director of Apollo Global Management Inc., sale 218,883 shares at $70.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that HARRIS JOSHUA is holding 0 shares at $15,371,377 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.67 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc. stands at +33.92. Equity return is now at value 84.60, with 6.30 for asset returns.