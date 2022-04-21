Is a Correction Looming Ahead for iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC)

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) went up by 12.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.98. The company’s stock price has collected 19.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ :ISPC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for iSpecimen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.50, which is $7.65 above the current price. ISPC currently public float of 6.02M and currently shorts hold a 4.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISPC was 510.62K shares.

ISPC’s Market Performance

ISPC stocks went up by 19.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.63% and a quarterly performance of -22.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.39% for iSpecimen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.65% for ISPC stocks with a simple moving average of -35.66% for the last 200 days.

ISPC Trading at 0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.33%, as shares surge +3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPC rose by +19.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.08. In addition, iSpecimen Inc. saw -46.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISPC starting from Curley Tracy, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $5.12 back on Nov 17. After this action, Curley Tracy now owns 10,000 shares of iSpecimen Inc., valued at $10,240 using the latest closing price.

Ross Andrew L., the Director of iSpecimen Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $5.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Ross Andrew L. is holding 1,314,524 shares at $5,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.21 for the present operating margin

+43.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for iSpecimen Inc. stands at -80.48. Equity return is now at value -168.00, with -45.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.15.