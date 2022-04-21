Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY) went down by -0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.47. The company’s stock price has collected 11.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX :FURY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FURY is at 1.07.

The average price from analysts is $1.80. FURY currently public float of 117.89M and currently shorts hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FURY was 220.66K shares.

FURY’s Market Performance

FURY stocks went up by 11.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.62% and a quarterly performance of 5.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.18% for Fury Gold Mines Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.79% for FURY stocks with a simple moving average of 2.42% for the last 200 days.

FURY Trading at 7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FURY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares surge +7.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FURY rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6887. In addition, Fury Gold Mines Limited saw 17.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FURY

Equity return is now at value -10.70, with -9.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.