InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) went up by 33.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.86. The company’s stock price has collected 16.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :INM) Right Now?

INM currently public float of 13.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INM was 125.28K shares.

INM’s Market Performance

INM stocks went up by 16.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.64% and a quarterly performance of -25.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.65% for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.39% for INM stocks with a simple moving average of -20.40% for the last 200 days.

INM Trading at 37.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, as shares surge +48.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INM rose by +29.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9426. In addition, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -27.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INM starting from ADAMS ERIC A, who purchase 14,160 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Apr 14. After this action, ADAMS ERIC A now owns 59,003 shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $12,659 using the latest closing price.

ADAMS ERIC A, the President & CEO of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 8,560 shares at $0.85 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that ADAMS ERIC A is holding 44,843 shares at $7,276 based on the most recent closing price.