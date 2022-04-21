Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.92. The company’s stock price has collected -0.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/22/21 that Ericsson Paying $6.2 Billion to Buy Vonage

Is It Worth Investing in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :VG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VG is at 0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Vonage Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00, which is $0.84 above the current price. VG currently public float of 250.91M and currently shorts hold a 16.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VG was 4.38M shares.

VG’s Market Performance

VG stocks went down by -0.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.20% and a quarterly performance of -3.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.59% for Vonage Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.51% for VG stocks with a simple moving average of 12.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $21 based on the research report published on November 26th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VG reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for VG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 05th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to VG, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

VG Trading at -0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.67%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VG fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.26. In addition, Vonage Holdings Corp. saw -3.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VG starting from LALA VINOD, who sale 71,543 shares at the price of $20.12 back on Mar 18. After this action, LALA VINOD now owns 83,156 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp., valued at $1,439,445 using the latest closing price.

LEVI DAVID, the SVP, Controller & PAO of Vonage Holdings Corp., sale 15,200 shares at $20.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that LEVI DAVID is holding 80,193 shares at $305,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.19 for the present operating margin

+42.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vonage Holdings Corp. stands at -1.74. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.