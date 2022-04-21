Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sonendo Inc. (SONX)

Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.24. The company’s stock price has collected 18.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonendo Inc. (NYSE :SONX) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $10.38, which is $6.95 above the current price. SONX currently public float of 23.01M and currently shorts hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SONX was 117.86K shares.

SONX’s Market Performance

SONX stocks went up by 18.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.93% and a quarterly performance of -47.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.02% for Sonendo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.20% for SONX stocks with a simple moving average of -47.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SONX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SONX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6.90 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2022.

SONX Trading at -21.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.70%, as shares sank -36.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONX rose by +21.54%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, Sonendo Inc. saw -40.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.