Here’s Our Rant About Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) went down by -8.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.66. The company’s stock price has collected -7.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/15/22 that Electric Plane Maker’s Stock Plummets After Short-Seller Report

Is It Worth Investing in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ :LILM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Lilium N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.67, which is $11.02 above the current price. LILM currently public float of 182.97M and currently shorts hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LILM was 2.05M shares.

LILM’s Market Performance

LILM stocks went down by -7.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.50% and a quarterly performance of -40.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.97% for Lilium N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.55% for LILM stocks with a simple moving average of -54.70% for the last 200 days.

LILM Trading at -12.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares sank -3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM fell by -7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.01. In addition, Lilium N.V. saw -51.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.89.