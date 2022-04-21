Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) went up by 2.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.98. The company’s stock price has collected 1.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :GBT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GBT is at 1.06.

GBT currently public float of 59.65M and currently shorts hold a 18.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBT was 1.12M shares.

GBT’s Market Performance

GBT stocks went up by 1.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.92% and a quarterly performance of 28.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.14% for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.22% for GBT stocks with a simple moving average of 17.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBT stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GBT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GBT in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $71 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GBT, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

GBT Trading at 10.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBT rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.33. In addition, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. saw 21.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBT starting from Morrison Scott W, who sale 4,800 shares at the price of $30.21 back on Sep 09. After this action, Morrison Scott W now owns 3,037 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., valued at $145,003 using the latest closing price.

Svoronos Dawn, the Director of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,609 shares at $36.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that Svoronos Dawn is holding 3,684 shares at $58,793 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBT

Equity return is now at value -102.40, with -43.10 for asset returns.