Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Gores Guggenheim Inc. (GGPI)?

Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) went down by -2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.41. The company’s stock price has collected -1.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/15/21 that Tesla, Dollar Tree, Boeing, Lucid: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ :GGPI) Right Now?

GGPI currently public float of 80.00M and currently shorts hold a 7.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GGPI was 3.34M shares.

GGPI’s Market Performance

GGPI stocks went down by -1.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.90% and a quarterly performance of 6.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for Gores Guggenheim Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.15% for GGPI stocks with a simple moving average of 7.77% for the last 200 days.

GGPI Trading at 3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGPI fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.81. In addition, Gores Guggenheim Inc. saw 0.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGPI

Equity return is now at value -11.60, with -10.40 for asset returns.