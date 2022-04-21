Cerner Corporation (CERN) Just Got Our Attention

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.87. The company’s stock price has collected 0.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/23/21 that M&A Likely to Remain Strong in 2022 as Covid-19 Looms Over Business Plans

Is It Worth Investing in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ :CERN) Right Now?

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CERN is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Cerner Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $95.00, which is -$0.54 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of CERN was 3.65M shares.

CERN’s Market Performance

CERN stocks went up by 0.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.20% and a quarterly performance of 1.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.25% for Cerner Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.03% for CERN stocks with a simple moving average of 13.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CERN

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CERN reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $77. The rating they have provided for CERN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to CERN, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

CERN Trading at 0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.24%, as shares sank -0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERN rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.43. In addition, Cerner Corporation saw 0.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERN starting from Platt Tracy L, who sale 7,769 shares at the price of $93.40 back on Mar 11. After this action, Platt Tracy L now owns 0 shares of Cerner Corporation, valued at $725,625 using the latest closing price.

Devers Daniel, the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of Cerner Corporation, sale 51,174 shares at $93.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Devers Daniel is holding 8,910 shares at $4,774,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.22 for the present operating margin

+77.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerner Corporation stands at +9.64. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.