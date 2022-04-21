Buy or Sell Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) went up by 4.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.94. The company’s stock price has collected 7.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ :MRTN) Right Now?

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRTN is at 0.88.

MRTN currently public float of 59.30M and currently shorts hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRTN was 481.83K shares.

MRTN’s Market Performance

MRTN stocks went up by 7.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.25% and a quarterly performance of 4.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.46% for Marten Transport Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.42% for MRTN stocks with a simple moving average of 4.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRTN

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to MRTN, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

MRTN Trading at -2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -10.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRTN rose by +7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.17. In addition, Marten Transport Ltd. saw 0.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRTN starting from WINKEL THOMAS J, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $19.93 back on Mar 17. After this action, WINKEL THOMAS J now owns 45,674 shares of Marten Transport Ltd., valued at $59,796 using the latest closing price.

Hinnendael James J, the Exec. VP and CFO of Marten Transport Ltd., sale 6,350 shares at $18.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Hinnendael James J is holding 139,311 shares at $116,717 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRTN

Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 9.70 for asset returns.