Avient Corporation (AVNT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) went up by 12.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.46. The company’s stock price has collected 16.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Avient Corporation (NYSE :AVNT) Right Now?

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVNT is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Avient Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.67, which is $11.46 above the current price. AVNT currently public float of 90.22M and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVNT was 441.50K shares.

AVNT’s Market Performance

AVNT stocks went up by 16.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.10% and a quarterly performance of 1.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for Avient Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.09% for AVNT stocks with a simple moving average of 5.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVNT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AVNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVNT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $54 based on the research report published on February 11th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVNT reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for AVNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to AVNT, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

AVNT Trading at 7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVNT rose by +16.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.10. In addition, Avient Corporation saw -3.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVNT starting from Kunkle Lisa K., who sale 11,447 shares at the price of $60.22 back on Nov 16. After this action, Kunkle Lisa K. now owns 69,610 shares of Avient Corporation, valued at $689,381 using the latest closing price.

Garratt Michael A, the SVP, President CAI – EMEA of Avient Corporation, sale 5,347 shares at $52.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Garratt Michael A is holding 18,383 shares at $279,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.82 for the present operating margin

+22.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avient Corporation stands at +4.79. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.