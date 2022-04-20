We Analyzed the Future Direction of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), Here is What We Found

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) went up by 21.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.99. The company’s stock price has collected 26.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ :SMCI) Right Now?

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SMCI is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Super Micro Computer Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.25, which is $13.6 above the current price. SMCI currently public float of 44.42M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMCI was 245.35K shares.

SMCI’s Market Performance

SMCI stocks went up by 26.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.10% and a quarterly performance of -3.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.72% for Super Micro Computer Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.73% for SMCI stocks with a simple moving average of 13.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMCI

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMCI reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for SMCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 05th, 2020.

SMCI Trading at 13.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMCI rose by +26.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.67. In addition, Super Micro Computer Inc. saw 1.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMCI starting from Liang Charles, who sale 39,612 shares at the price of $41.17 back on Mar 30. After this action, Liang Charles now owns 50,693 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc., valued at $1,630,657 using the latest closing price.

Liu Liang Chiu-Chu Sara, the Director of Super Micro Computer Inc., sale 39,612 shares at $41.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Liu Liang Chiu-Chu Sara is holding 50,693 shares at $1,630,657 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.48 for the present operating margin

+15.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super Micro Computer Inc. stands at +3.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.01. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), the company’s capital structure generated 10.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.80. Total debt to assets is 5.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.