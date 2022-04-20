We Analyzed the Future Direction of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK), Here is What We Found

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) went down by -2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.10. The company’s stock price has collected -1.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE :BRMK) Right Now?

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRMK is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.75, which is $3.52 above the current price. BRMK currently public float of 127.19M and currently shorts hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRMK was 966.86K shares.

BRMK’s Market Performance

BRMK stocks went down by -1.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.83% and a quarterly performance of -15.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.11% for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.30% for BRMK stocks with a simple moving average of -14.75% for the last 200 days.

BRMK Trading at -3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRMK fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.50. In addition, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. saw -12.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRMK starting from Hirsty Daniel, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $9.52 back on Dec 30. After this action, Hirsty Daniel now owns 11,417 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., valued at $23,805 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+71.18 for the present operating margin

+99.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stands at +68.43. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 6.80 for asset returns.