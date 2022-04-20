Under Armour Inc. (UA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) went up by 4.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.00. The company’s stock price has collected 5.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/21 that Under Armour Paying $9 Million to Resolve SEC Accounting Probe

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE :UA) Right Now?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Under Armour Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.38, which is $10.76 above the current price. UA currently public float of 404.96M and currently shorts hold a 3.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UA was 3.81M shares.

UA’s Market Performance

UA stocks went up by 5.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.09% and a quarterly performance of -4.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.96% for Under Armour Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.04% for UA stocks with a simple moving average of -13.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UA

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to UA, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

UA Trading at 2.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UA rose by +5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.29. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -14.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UA starting from Maheshwari Aditya, who sale 2,899 shares at the price of $15.64 back on Feb 28. After this action, Maheshwari Aditya now owns 58,506 shares of Under Armour Inc., valued at $45,340 using the latest closing price.

Bergman David, the Chief Financial Officer of Under Armour Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $21.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Bergman David is holding 313,578 shares at $74,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.62 for the present operating margin

+50.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc. stands at +6.33.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.