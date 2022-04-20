The Progressive Corporation (PGR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) went up by 1.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.17. The company’s stock price has collected -6.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Is It Worth Investing in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE :PGR) Right Now?

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PGR is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for The Progressive Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $107.36, which is -$4.53 below the current price. PGR currently public float of 582.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGR was 2.68M shares.

PGR’s Market Performance

PGR stocks went down by -6.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.06% and a quarterly performance of 1.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for The Progressive Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.45% for PGR stocks with a simple moving average of 11.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $100 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGR reach a price target of $116. The rating they have provided for PGR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PGR, setting the target price at $114 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

PGR Trading at 1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR fell by -6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.07. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw 8.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from KELLY JEFFREY D, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $120.00 back on Apr 07. After this action, KELLY JEFFREY D now owns 48,720 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $1,200,000 using the latest closing price.

KELLY JEFFREY D, the Director of The Progressive Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that KELLY JEFFREY D is holding 58,720 shares at $1,150,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Progressive Corporation stands at +7.03. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.