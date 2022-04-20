Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) went down by -1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.44. The company’s stock price has collected -0.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE :CEF) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of CEF was 767.75K shares.

CEF’s Market Performance

CEF stocks went down by -0.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.88% and a quarterly performance of 10.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.41% for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.28% for CEF stocks with a simple moving average of 7.60% for the last 200 days.

CEF Trading at 2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEF fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.48. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust saw 10.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.