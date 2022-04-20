Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) went down by -2.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.53. The company’s stock price has collected -8.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE :PMT) Right Now?

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PMT is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.59, which is $3.85 above the current price. PMT currently public float of 78.85M and currently shorts hold a 4.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PMT was 1.03M shares.

PMT’s Market Performance

PMT stocks went down by -8.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.15% and a quarterly performance of -18.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.20% for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.28% for PMT stocks with a simple moving average of -19.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PMT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PMT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $18.50 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PMT reach a price target of $19.75, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for PMT stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on November 09th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PMT, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

PMT Trading at -8.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -9.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMT fell by -8.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.35. In addition, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust saw -14.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PMT starting from Carnahan Scott W., who sale 1,420 shares at the price of $15.75 back on Mar 07. After this action, Carnahan Scott W. now owns 11,696 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, valued at $22,365 using the latest closing price.

Stewart Stacey D., the Director of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, sale 688 shares at $15.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Stewart Stacey D. is holding 38,416 shares at $10,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.01 for the present operating margin

+74.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stands at +4.27. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.20 for asset returns.