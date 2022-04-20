Ready Capital Corporation (RC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) went down by -3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.78. The company’s stock price has collected -1.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE :RC) Right Now?

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RC is at 1.09.

RC currently public float of 59.50M and currently shorts hold a 5.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RC was 1.05M shares.

RC’s Market Performance

RC stocks went down by -1.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.10% and a quarterly performance of -3.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.84% for Ready Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.71% for RC stocks with a simple moving average of -3.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15.50 based on the research report published on July 08th of the previous year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RC reach a price target of $15.50. The rating they have provided for RC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to RC, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on February 03rd of the previous year.

RC Trading at -1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -5.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RC fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.22. In addition, Ready Capital Corporation saw -5.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RC starting from Capasse Thomas E, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $24.59 back on Nov 30. After this action, Capasse Thomas E now owns 20,000 shares of Ready Capital Corporation, valued at $491,742 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Ready Capital Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $15.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 34,953 shares at $30,579 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RC

Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 1.60 for asset returns.