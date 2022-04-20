Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) went up by 6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.73. The company’s stock price has collected 11.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ :ORGN) Right Now?

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Origin Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.25, which is $8.15 above the current price. ORGN currently public float of 109.91M and currently shorts hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORGN was 1.30M shares.

ORGN’s Market Performance

ORGN stocks went up by 11.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.39% and a quarterly performance of 22.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.32% for Origin Materials Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.26% for ORGN stocks with a simple moving average of 10.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGN

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORGN reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ORGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ORGN, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 05th of the previous year.

ORGN Trading at 17.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGN rose by +11.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.69. In addition, Origin Materials Inc. saw 10.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGN starting from Drucker Charles, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $6.13 back on Mar 16. After this action, Drucker Charles now owns 790,000 shares of Origin Materials Inc., valued at $245,013 using the latest closing price.

SIM Boon, the Director of Origin Materials Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $5.11 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that SIM Boon is holding 100,000 shares at $127,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGN

Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 7.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.