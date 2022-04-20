Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Inpixon (INPX)

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) went up by 8.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.34. The company’s stock price has collected 6.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inpixon (NASDAQ :INPX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INPX is at 1.96.

INPX currently public float of 115.09M and currently shorts hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INPX was 2.42M shares.

INPX’s Market Performance

INPX stocks went up by 6.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.07% and a quarterly performance of -50.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.63% for Inpixon. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.07% for INPX stocks with a simple moving average of -63.91% for the last 200 days.

INPX Trading at -22.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares sank -23.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX rose by +6.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2648. In addition, Inpixon saw -58.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Equity return is now at value -66.80, with -47.50 for asset returns.