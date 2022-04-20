Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) went down by -2.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.15. The company’s stock price has collected 1.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE :ELP) Right Now?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELP is at 0.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.21, which is -$2.52 below the current price. ELP currently public float of 1.21B and currently shorts hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELP was 1.07M shares.

ELP’s Market Performance

ELP stocks went up by 1.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.83% and a quarterly performance of 39.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.06% for ELP stocks with a simple moving average of 26.45% for the last 200 days.

ELP Trading at 7.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELP rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.72. In addition, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL saw 36.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.53 for the present operating margin

+20.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stands at +15.69. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 10.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.